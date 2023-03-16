Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean boost for UWI Mathematical Olympiad

CIBC FirstCaribbean has contributed to the efforts of the Department of Mathematics, University of the West Indies, to hone mathematical skills in the country through the Jamaica Mathematical Olympiad. Here Nigel Holness (right), managing director of the bank, presents a cheque to Amani Ausaru, lecturer and coordinator of the event. The Department of Mathematics organises two annual mathematics competitions – the Senior Mathematics Olympiad open to any high school student (Grades 7-11) and the Junior Mathematical Olympiad which is open to any upper primary student (Grades 4-6). They also participate in the international Mathematical Olympiad Central America and the Caribbean.