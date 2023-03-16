Corporate Hands | Girls home benefit from ARC Manufacturing’s Lunch & Learn initiative

To commemorate International Women’s Day, ARC Manufacturing Limited catered to 10 young ladies during its Lunch & Learn session at the Montego Bay Community Home for Girls in Irwin, St James, recently. The interactive session successfully boosted self-confidence, introduced self-care practices, and provided solutions to assist girls with achieving their goals. Yvette Mahoney (left), operations manager at the facility, accepts a donation of food and personal care supplies from Sophia Harris, branch manager – Montego Bay, following her presentation.