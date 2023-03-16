Corporate Hands | MMS awards $250,000 scholarship to nursing student

Ricona Hemmings (left), nursing student at the University of Technology, Jamaica, receives the 2023 Kareen Foster-Jones Scholarship award from Monica Young (right), director, human resources management at Manpower & Maintenance Services Ltd (MMS) in a ceremony organised for the female members of staff by the M’Power Women’s Group, an MMS entity, to mark International Women’s Day. Hemmings is the second recipient of the scholarship which is valued at $250,000. Sharing the moment are Yvonne Harriott (second left), mother of the awardee, and Audrey Hinchcliffe, chairman and CEO of MMS. The scholarship was launched last year to honour Kareen Foster-Jones, a late employee at MMS.