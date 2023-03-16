Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation conducts health checks at adopted basic schools

Zahyr Walker, a student at Shrewsbury Early Childhood Institution in St Elizabeth, is happy to have his hearing tested by Sagicor Life Practical Nurse Latoya Johnson, as part of the Sagicor Foundation’s annual Adopt-A-School Health Tour. The students also had their vision, oxygen levels, and other vitals checked as the foundation journeyed to each school with the Sagicor Mobile Wellness Unit. In addition to Shrewsbury, health tour stops were also made at the Irish Pen Early Childhood Institution in St Catherine, Iron Gate Basic School in Clarendon, and Freetown Basic School in St Andrew.