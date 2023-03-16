Correctional officer charged for 2020 death in custody

A member of the Department of Correctional Services, Correctional Officer Andre Morris, was today placed before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court to answer to the charge of murder.

The charge was as a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Morris was charged in relation to the death in custody of Garret Anthony Brown, also known as Darron Brown, at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre on July 4, 2020.

It was reported that there was an altercation between Morris and the now deceased, resulting in the correctional officer striking Brown with a baton.

Morris was offered bail in the sum of $500,000 with three sureties and reporting conditions.

A mention date was set for May 16, 2023.

