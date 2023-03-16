Delay in collection of police records

The Criminal Records Office is advising members of the public that they are experiencing technical challenges.

As a result, persons with a collection date for police certificates for tomorrow, Friday, March 17, islandwide are being advised to visit their collection sites on Monday, March 20.

