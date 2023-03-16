Earth Today | IPCC gets UNEP endorsement

THE UNITED Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has given a ringing endorsement of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as it moves to gain formal approval for its latest Synthesis Report that reflects the extent of the global climate change challenge.

“This report is critical, as it brings together the findings of the assessment reports and special reports in one powerful package – a package that lays out the scale and impacts of human-induced climate change,” said UNEP boss, Inger Andersen, addressing the opening ceremony of the 58th session of the IPCC on March 13.

She was referencing the reports of the IPCC’s Working Group I, II and III, notably The Physical Science Basis, that examined the science that underpins the past, present and future climate change; Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability that took stock of the vulnerability of socio-economic and natural systems to climate change and options for adaptation; and Mitigation of Climate Change, which had as its focus an evaluation of methods for emissions reduction and the removal of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

Together, she said, the reports confirm the reality of a changing climate while establishing the threat to human well-being and the health of the planet; as well as the need for greater ambition to cut emissions.

“Even though the international response is not yet strong or fast enough – on adaptation or mitigation – the IPCC’s science has made a difference. IPCC reports have historically influenced climate change negotiations,” Andersen noted.

“The Sixth Assessment reports and special reports influenced decisions at the climate negotiations in Glasgow and Sharm el-Sheikh – and indeed decisions in government offices and boardrooms across the world,” she said further.

Importantly, the UNEP boss noted that the Sixth Assessment reports had also helped to inform the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement.

That stocktake takes account of the status of climate action and support globally, including existing gaps and efforts to agree on solutions.

“We look forward to the third and final step of the first Global Stocktake, which will take place at COP28 (28th meeting of the UN climate talks) in the United Arab Emirates. The IPCC’s input on this final step of the world’s collective progress towards achieving the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement will set the tone for action in the second half of this critical decade,” said Andersen.

“Make no mistake, action is the key word here. We need more action from governments, businesses and investors – indeed everyone. The IPCC’s work, which chimes with UNEP’s own research, tells us that we have the knowledge and technology we need,” she added.

“That we can start slashing emissions and helping vulnerable communities adapt to climate change. And that by acting on climate, we are also acting on nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste – the other two prongs of the triple planetary crisis,” Andersen said further.

The IPCC is currently meeting in Switzerland to consider its latest Synthesis Report, which integrates not only its three working group reports but also three special reports – including the Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Over the course of the meeting, which goes until March 17, governments are expected to approve, line by line, the Summary for Policymakers of that report.

IPCC chair, Dr Hoseung Lee, meanwhile, said the IPCC feels “a great sense of collective pride and achievement” for its work since 2015.

This has been the most productive cycle in IPCC’s 35-year-long history. Together, we have delivered three special reports, three Working Groups’ reports and a methodology document. Much of this work had to be carried out in unforeseen and threatening circumstances of a deadly pandemic,” Lee noted.

“But each IPCC contribution has been an extraordinary feat of painstakingly hard work by hundreds of scientists and experts. Each contribution added a new, strong scientific pillar supporting and guiding critically important negotiations and processes aimed at tackling the challenge of global warming and climate change.

At the same time, he noted that the impact of that collective work is anticipated to be significant.

“Once approved, the Synthesis Report, will become a fundamental policy document for shaping climate action in the remainder of this pivotal decade. For policymakers of today and tomorrow, a much-needed textbook for addressing climate change. Make no mistake, inaction and delays are not listed as options,” he said.

“Our work this week warrants our undivided attention and commitment. I have no doubt that our careful approval of the Summary for Policymakers will deliver a scientifically robust and policy-relevant report. By doing so, we will bring the sixth assessment cycle to a successful closure and complete the towering task we were given,” Lee added.

