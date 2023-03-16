Earth Today | Nominations open for ‘Champions of Earth’

THE UN Environment Programme (UNEP) earlier this week launched a call for nominations for its annual Champions of Earth award, to recognise outstanding leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector for their transformative impact on the environment.

It is the UN’s highest environmental honour.

“This year, UNEP seeks nomination of individuals, organisations and governments developing and implementing innovative and sustainable solutions and policies to eliminate plastic pollution,” said a news release from the entity.

Following a historic UN Environment Assembly resolution in 2022 to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, with the ambition to complete the negotiations by end of 2024, the year 2023 is critical to ensuring the world comes together to end the scourge of plastic pollution.

This year’s World Environment Day, hosted by Cote d’Ivoire, will also focus on efforts to #BeatPlasticPollution.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The challenge of the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature loss, and pollution and waste is not insurmountable. People around the world are stepping forward every day to innovate and implement ways to support nature’s extraordinary capacity for renewal,” the release noted.

“The Champions of the Earth help lead that push. They remind us that environmental sustainability is key to achieving sustainable development,” it added.

Since the award’s inception in 2005, a total of 111 laureates have been honoured as Champions of the Earth: 26 world leaders, 69 individuals and 16 organisations.

In 2022, the Champions of the Earth Award received a record number of nominations from all over the world.

“The growing interest over the years reflects the increasing number of people standing up for the environment and greater acknowledgement of the value of this work,” the release noted.

Individuals, government entities, groups and organisations may be nominated under the categories of Policy Leadership, Inspiration and Action, Entrepreneurial Vision, and Science and Innovation. Nominations are open until April 14, with the champions to be announced later this year.