Faulty microphone halts PM's budget presentation

The sitting of the House of Representatives was suspended for a while on Thursday afternoon to fix a problem with the audio system.

Prime minister Andrew Holness had to halt his budget presentation as the microphone went dead.

At least one Government member of parliament said the microphone problem was "sabotage".

It is not the first time that the microphone system has stopped working during parliamentary sittings.

The prime minister was heard saying "that's why we need a new parliament".

Members of the diplomatic fraternity and other dignitaries have filled the gallery to hear the prime minister's presentation.

