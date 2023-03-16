Gangster who urinated in courtroom to return to court next week

The Clansman-One Don gangster who shockingly urinated in the Home Circuit Court has another week to perfect his defence to convince the chief justice why he should not be charged with contempt of court.

Ted Prince was advised that he should appear in court Thursday morning with his lawyer, Lynden Wellesley, before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

But this morning when Prince showed up, he was advised that Justice Sykes was unavailable.

Consequently, he was remanded until next week Thursday.

The 28-year-old lawbreaker is one of 15 gang members convicted under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisation) Act, including Andre 'Blackman Bryan', who was convicted for leadership of a criminal organisation.

Prince, one of the gang's foot soldiers, was seen on a video link monitor peeing in a corner of the court during the trial.

Before the shocking development, Chief Justice Sykes was alerted that Prince wanted to speak, but shortly after, Prince was seen jumping over the bench and going into the corner to relieve himself.

Police personnel then told the judge that Prince wanted to use the bathroom and the trial was adjourned.

Prince, while being escorted from the courtroom, was overheard saying, "If me wah come inna paper mi nuh care. [Urinate] inna dat, me nuh care."

The Gleaner was however told that Prince had repeatedly asked the police officers to seek permission for him to use the bathroom, but was told to wait as the trial would break soon as it was nearing the usual health break.

-Tanesha Mundle

