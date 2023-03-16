JPS working to restore electricity in affected areas

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) said its teams are presently addressing outages in some sections of the island, which are due to weather related issues impacting the power delivery system.

Areas affected by the power outage include sections of Kingston & St Andrew, St Thomas and St Catherine.

“As work continues, JPS advises customers that other areas may experience temporary disruption in service, before the situation returns to normal,” the company said.

"JPS thanks customers for their patience at this time."

