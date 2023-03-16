Man stabbed to death in Highgate, alleged attacker in custody

A man is dead and another in police custody following a stabbing incident in the town of Highgate in St Mary, Thursday morning.

The dead man has been identified as Gary Graham, a labourer from Highgate.

The Highgate police have reported that Graham and a man were involved in a physical confrontation on Wednesday, but the police managed to quell the situation.

However, investigators say shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, the two were again involved in a physical fight in the town when the suspect allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Graham.

Graham reportedly collapsed face down and remained motionless. He was pronounced dead at the crime scene by a doctor.

His attacker is now in police custody and is expected to be charged soon.

-Gareth Davis

