Teen boys charged for rape of 12-y-o girl in St Elizabeth

Two teenage boys have been charged with rape and aiding and abetting rape following an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in St Elizabeth in January 2021.

The police say, based on reports, the child went to her neighbour's house to use the Internet for online school.

While there, a 17-year-old boy held her down and allowed his 16-year-old relative to sexually assault her.

The incident was reported to the police and an investigation launched.

The boys were subsequently arrested and charged.

