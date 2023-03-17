Caregiver for teenage burn victim gets $225K cheque for her rehab

A cheque for $225,000.00 has been presented to Stephen Josephs to assist in the care of fire victim 13-year Adrianna Laing when she returns to Jamaica from the United States where she is being treated for major burns.

The donation was made by Sephron Mair on behalf of the Mair family at his 70th birthday celebration held in Trelawny, Jamaica, on Saturday, March 4.

“I was moved by Adrianna’s plight the moment I read that she had 72 hours to live (if she were) not flown to Atlanta. A team of us led by Consul General Alsion Wilson-Roach facilitated the final flight arrangements to the state-of-the-art burn unit in Atlanta. The Mair family was hoping to meet her in Jamaica, but she is still receiving treatment in the USA. We therefore decided to hand over a cheque to her caregiver, Stephen Josephs. We will continue to lend support to this brave teen,” he said.

Laing suffered life threatening burns when her father’s Westmoreland house caught fire. Her three brothers were killed in the blaze.

Stephen Josephs, the project manager of Sanmerna Foundation, which has played a major role in getting help for Adrianna, told The Gleaner that she is expected to return to the island after being fitted with a prosthetic leg.

“We are waiting on the hospital to give us a firm date as to when she is deemed fit to return to Jamaica,” he said.

He said that the funds presented by the Mair family will be used for Laing’s upkeep.

“She is a special child and will need specialised treatment when she returns to Jamaica.”

Josephs said that a room at the teenager’s grandmother’s house in St Elizabeth is currently being upgraded to temporarily accommodate her.

Member of Parliament for Western Westmoreland, Morland Wilson, has been working with the family since the tragedy occurred.

He said that plans are afoot to provide a house for Adrianna and her father Adrian, through the HOPE programme out of the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to Wilson, construction of the house has been delayed as permission is still being sought from the titleholder of the land on which the house is to be built.

Giving a background to The Gleaner, Wilson said that the house which was burnt down had been situated on family land.

“The house will be a concrete structure and cannot be moved once built so we need to be sure about building on the existing site. That is what is holding up construction,” he said.

MP Wilson further noted that during discussions with the father a suggestion was made to have the house constructed on lands owned by Adrian’s mother in St Elizabeth although the preference of Mr Laing is to have the house constructed on the existing location.

“We are in the process of sorting out all of this so construction of the house can begin,” said Wilson.

The house for Adrianna and her father will be built on lands owned by her grandmother in St Elizabeth. Mr Laing’s return to Jamaica will put the final pieces in place to begin construction as soon as he signs all relevant documents, according to MP Wilson.

He said the house will be at a minimum a two-bedroom unit but an assessment will be made by personnel from the Prime Minister’s Office for possibly a larger three-bedroom structure.

According to Josephs, contact has already been made with Maggotty School in St Elizabeth where Adrianna will be attending when she returns and everything is in place to receive her. He says that students and teachers have also been sensitised to her condition to allow for easy integration in the school community.

She will also be provided with a shadow (teacher/aide) by the Ministry of Education to assist her through the adjustment period.

Josephs said that Adrianna has asked that a gospel concert be organised with specific artistes to raise funds for donation to the Burn Unit at the University Hospital so other children affected by burns will receive the treatment they need.