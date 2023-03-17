Gun found in barrel at MoBay warehouse

A disassembled gun was found in a barrel at the Seaboard Warehouse in St James on Thursday.

The recovery was made by the St James police in collaboration with the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 5:45 p.m., the team carried out a coordinated search of the warehouse where the disassembled Taurus G3 pistol and a magazine were found in the barrel.

The weapon was subsequently seized.

Sleuths are conducting further investigations into the seizure.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.