Illegal gun seized in St Andrew, man arrested

Cops assigned to the St Andrew Central police division today arrested a man in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Gordon Town Road.

Reports from the Papine police are that about 10:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man whose action aroused their suspicion.

According to the police, on seeing the cops, the man ran and hid an object nearby.

He was accosted and searched.

The police say the area was also searched and the team found a nine millimetre Ruger pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

