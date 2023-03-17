Man shot and killed, another injured on Windward Road

Two men were shot, one fatally, on Windward Road, Kingston 2, early Friday morning.

The deceased, who remains unidentified, is of dark complexion, slim build, about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall and has a beard.

The police say he was clad in a blue T-shirt, grey jeans, black socks and blue and white Puma sneakers.

The Elletson Road police report that about 2:15 a.m. they were alerted to explosions in the area.

The men were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

They were assisted to hospital where, the unidentified man was pronounced dead and the other admitted in serious condition.

The police are urging anyone who may be able to assist in identifying the body of the deceased to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-4200, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

