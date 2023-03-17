McKenzie condemns murder of Portland homeless man

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie has denounced the murder of a homeless man whose body was found at the Folly Oval in Portland earlier this week.

The body of Andre Weston had multiple gunshot wounds.

“Mr Weston had mental challenges and was known to the local authority. The circumstances of his death are tragic, and, once again, the life of a vulnerable, homeless person has been destroyed,” said McKenzie in a statement today.

“I remain very concerned about the incidents of abuse of homeless persons, including the number of fatal encounters,” he continued.

McKenzie said his Ministry and the Portland Municipal Corporation are working to provide a drop-in centre for the specific use of homeless persons in the parish.

“This facility is not a substitute for a basic sense of decency, and respect for life, that is required if our homeless population, and indeed anyone, is to live without fear of assault or death,” stated McKenzie.

