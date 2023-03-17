Stop order imposed on St Catherine man accused of failed car deal

A St Catherine man accused of failing to return money to a woman in a car deal was today ordered to surrender his travel documents and a stop order was also imposed by the parish court.

Alrick Clarke, who is charged with obtaining money by means of false pretence, was also ordered to submit his fingerprints to the police.

Clarke, who is being of accused of failing to return $900,000 to the complainant, was ordered by Parish Judge Desiree Alleyne to return to court on April 12.

The accused, who is of a Spanish Town address, told the court that restitution will be made to the woman.

Attorney-at-law Shelldon Campbell told the court that there is no denying that Clarke collected the money, which will be repaid in two months.

He argued that the complainant failed to pay sums to allow for the car to be cleared from the wharf, resulting in his client selling the car.

The woman had to be consoled in court as she declared that the accused is a trickster.

Allegations are that in November 2022 the accused and complainant had an agreement that he would supply a 2017 Toyota Probox motor car at a cost of $1.35 million.

He was paid $900,000 and said that the remaining $450,000 would be collected on arrival of the vehicle.

On January 6, 2023, the accused allegedly contacted the complainant to inform her that the vehicle had arrived and he also sent her a photograph of the car.

The next day, he allegedly told the complainant that the car was already sold.

The woman then demanded the return of her $900,000, which was agreed upon by the accused.

The court was told that the complainant made attempts to get back her money, but the accused was reportedly elusive.

On January 28, 2023, the accused was seen by the complainant at a jerk centre in Kitson Town, St Catherine.

The police were contacted and Clarke was taken into custody.

He was later charged with obtaining money by means of false pretence.

- Rasbert Turner

