Man who allegedly chased another with a gun remanded

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at another man he claimed called him a goat thief was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

The accused, Ian Williams, is charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.

When Williams appeared before Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne, he was ordered remanded to appear in the Gun Court on April 14.

It is alleged that on March 5 the complainant was at home in Central Village when he was approached by the accused and another man.

Williams, who was reportedly armed with a gun, said "mi hear seh yu a call mi goat tief" then pointed the gun at the complainant.

The complainant ran and was chased by the accused but managed to escape.

He subsequently made a report and Williams was arrested and charged.

-Rasbert Turner

