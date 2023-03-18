Ministries to look at impact of COVID-19 on suicides, domestic violence

The Ministry of National Security will be partnering with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to look at the number of suicides and domestic violence cases that have occurred since the onset of the pandemic.

National Security Minister, Horace Chang, said there has been an uptick in both domestic violence and suicides since COVID-19.

“We need to pull all the statistics together. [We are] collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to look at what's happening there,” he said.

Chang was addressing a press briefing after visits to Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) and the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in St James on Friday.

He noted that the pandemic also seems to have negatively impacted student behaviour.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The tension in the schools; all that seems to have come out after two to three years of relative lack of socialisation in the communities, so it's something that we are aware of. If you notice that when the new compensation package was put out, the Minister of Finance [and Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke] indicated that among the professionals that will benefit significantly are social workers and psychologists because we do need professionals to deal with these issues,” Chang pointed out.

He said that the Government is also ensuring that vulnerable communities benefit from social service interventions to address these problems.

Chang, who is also the Member of Parliament for St James Northwest, visited the CRH to observe the progress of the facility's rehabilitation, and toured the SIA's runway extension site.

He told journalists that he was pleased with the progression of work on both projects.

The Minister also visited areas earmarked for the construction of the Montego Bay bypass in the parish.

Accompanying Chang was Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

-JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.