Police Federation to inform finance ministry of acceptance of wage offer

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Corporal Rohan James has told rank and file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force that he will be writing to the ministry of finance to indicate their acceptance of the latest wage offer, despite questions about the vote.

There has been no public disclosure from the executive of the Police Federation on the vote to accept the new offer under the Government's compensation review exercise.

However, a letter from Chairman Rohan James, dated Friday March 17, outlined the outcome of the meeting and indicated to the members that “Based on the result of the polls conducted, the Central Committee will formally write to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to inform them of the members' decision.”

The letter noted that 60 per cent voted to accept housing in basic salary and 86 per cent voted to accept the offer as presented.

James noted that the online meeting to inform members of the offer "had several glitches due to power outages and loss of Internet connection" and ended minutes after the presentation concluded.

He said members engaged in online voting following the presentation.

However the veracity of the meeting is in doubt as 1,300 persons voted when the delegates complement is 600.

The Gleaner was unable to ascertain if the voting was thrown to the entire membership.

If all members were allowed to voted, the 1,300 votes represented about one-tenth of the rank and file.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of delegates is to be held on Sunday at a location to be identified.

