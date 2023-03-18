Teenager charged in fatal Highgate stabbing

The St Mary police have charged the 17- year-old boy who was arrested on Thursday in relation to a murder in Highgate, St Mary.

The teenager reportedly fatally stabbed 55-year-old Leopold Graham, otherwise called 'Gary' or 'Pata Cat', a labourer of Hibicus Avenue in Highgate, during a dispute.

The police say the dispute developed between Graham and the teen about 6:30 a.m., during which Graham used a piece of board to hit him.

The teen subsequently used a knife to stab Graham.

The police were alerted and Graham was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and the teen was arrested and later charged on Friday.

