Three Kingston men charged for illegal gun

The St Andrew South Police have charged three men with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition following an incident on Hagley Park Road, Kingston 10 on March 5.

They are 24-year-old Odane Lewis of McIntyre Villa, 25-year-old Taryle Sutherland of Upper Elleston Road, and 28-year-old Courtney Henry of Fleet Street in Kingston.

It's reported that about 4:30 p.m., lawmen were on an operation when they saw a Toyota Camry motor car with the three accused aboard.

The driver was signalled to stop, however, he allegedly disobeyed the police team and sped off.

As the police pursued them, one of the men was reportedly seen throwing an object from the vehicle at the intersection of Hagley Park and Waltham Park roads.

The police say the object was retrieved and closer examination revealed it was a Glock 26 pistol with a magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition.

The vehicle was later intercepted along Norman Lane in Kingston 13.

The occupants, Lewis, Sutherland and Henry, were taken into custody and charged.

