Beryllium assessing operations following attack on crew

Beryllium Limited has advised that it is assessing its operations islandwide following Sunday's attack on its crew and has warned there could be delays in delivery of its services.

In a media release on Sunday evening, Beryllium acknowledged that one of its vehicles and the crew came under heavy attack at Scotiabank in Portmore, St Catherine

It said the driver and three crew members were shot and injured.

"We are cooperating with the police in their investigations. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the crew and their family at this time," the statement further added.

Less than a month ago, gunmen attacked another Beryllium team, leaving a security guard dead and two others injured at the Portmore Pines plaza.

The robbers made off with $10 million in cash.

