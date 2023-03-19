Firearm seized, man arrested in Moneague

The St Ann police seized an illegal firearm and eight rounds of ammunition during an operation in Faiths Pen in Moneague, St Ann, on Sunday.

One man was taken into custody in relation to this seizure.

The Moneague Police say about 11:50 a.m., lawmen were in the area when premises occupied by a man were searched.

During the search, one Browning pistol with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition was reportedly found wrapped in a bag that was under a pillow inside the house.

The man was subsequently arrested.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.