Two security guards shot in attack on Beryllium van
Two security guards have been shot and injured in an attack on a van belonging to security company Beryllium in Braeton Parkway, Portmore, St Catherine.
In videos circulating on social media, the security team and gunmen appear to be involved in a gun battle at the Scotiabank location.
One of the gunmen was also reportedly shot and injured in the exchange.
A quick response team from Guardsman Group and the police are now at the scene of the shooting.
The police are also at a location in Lakes Pen where a stolen motor car believed to be involved in the attempted robbery was spotted.
Less than a month ago, gunmen attacked another Beryllium team, leaving a security guard dead and two others injured and making off with $10 million in cash at the Portmore Pines plaza.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.