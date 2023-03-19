Two security guards shot in attack on Beryllium van

Two security guards have been shot and injured in an attack on a van belonging to security company Beryllium in Braeton Parkway, Portmore, St Catherine.

In videos circulating on social media, the security team and gunmen appear to be involved in a gun battle at the Scotiabank location.

One of the gunmen was also reportedly shot and injured in the exchange.

A quick response team from Guardsman Group and the police are now at the scene of the shooting.

The police are also at a location in Lakes Pen where a stolen motor car believed to be involved in the attempted robbery was spotted.

Less than a month ago, gunmen attacked another Beryllium team, leaving a security guard dead and two others injured and making off with $10 million in cash at the Portmore Pines plaza.

