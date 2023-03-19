Update | Three Beryllium guards shot in Portmore attack, police confirm

Head of the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, has confirmed that three security guards were shot and injured in Sunday afternoon's attack on a Beryllium van in Portmore, St Catherine.

Lindsay said several high-powered weapons were fired at the guards about 12:40 p.m. as they serviced a Scotiabank automated banking machine.

"A number of shots were fired. At the end of the shooting, three of the security guards were shot and injured," she stated.

She described the injuries to the security guards as "serious but not life threatening".

The police were being assisted by the Jamaica Defence Force in seeking to apprehend the perpetrators.

Two vehicles believed to have been used in the attack were recovered in Lakes Pen, St Catherine.

Lindsay said while members of the public might be understandably concerned about their safety using automated teller machines, the recent attacks appear to be targeted.

"Based on what we're seeing is that they are not targeting the individuals who are utilising the banks per se. They are more inclined to be targeting the couriers...the two incidents that we saw, they actually were directed at the companies that transport the money," she explained.

She said the police will be holding discussions with Beryllium and making recommendations regarding improving the security of its operations, but noted that "no system is foolproof".

