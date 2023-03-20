23-y-o makeup artist murdered at her home in Westmoreland

A 23-year-old Clarendon woman was gunned down in Sheffield district in Negril, Westmoreland on Sunday.

She has been identified as Moesha Heath, a makeup artist of a May Pen address.

The Gleaner understands that Heath had recently relocated to Negril to live with her boyfriend.

Reports from the Negril police are that about 5:50 p.m., Heath was in the process of exiting her motor vehicle when she was approached by three men coming from the rear of her house.

The men subsequently opened gunfire at her.

The police were summoned and, on their arrival, Heath was seen on her back with gunshot wounds to her upper body.

She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A friend of Heath rued over her tragic demise and bemoaned that her lifelong dream of becoming a renowned makeup artist had been thwarted.

"She was a sweet and loving person...very nice friend. [She] always [had] a warm spirit. She is that type of person who always message you saying how everything gonna be okay, and how much she loves you," added the friend who requested anonymity.

Up to March 11, Westmoreland had recorded a total of 18 murders.

- Olivia Brown

