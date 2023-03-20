Guns seized in separate incidents in St Thomas, several arrested

Two firearms and several rounds of ammunition were seized following separate operations in White Horses and Hampstead in St Thomas on Friday.

In the first incident, the police report that about 6:30 a.m., a team of officers was on an operation when they went to a house in the White Horses community.

On their arrival, a search of the premises was conducted and a Beretta nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a bag in the ceiling of the house.

About 5:58 p.m., an operation was conducted at a premises in Hampstead in the parish.

During the search, one man was seen throwing an object inside the house, the police reported.

The police say the item was retrieved and found to be a Glock nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing 25 rounds of ammunition.

All four occupants of this premises were taken into custody.

