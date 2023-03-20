Teen, 18-y-o charged over robbery at high school in St Elizabeth

The police have charged a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old in relation to the robbery of a high school in Elim district, St Elizabeth last month.

They are charged with school house breaking, larceny, and receiving stolen property.

The name of the 17-year-old is being withheld because he is a minor, while his co-accused has been identified as Kessoniel Banton of Elim district in the parish.

The incident happened on Friday, February 03.

The police report that about 3:30 p.m., Banton and the other teen forced open a window at the school where they allegedly stole over 60 Samsung tablet computers with an estimated value of $2 million, a laptop and an undetermined sum of cash.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A report was made to the police and an investigation carried out.

During the investigation, the stolen items were found in possession of Banton and the other teen, according to the police.

They were arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer interview in the presence of their attorneys.

They are scheduled to appear before the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Tuesday, April 11.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.