Attempted robbery of NCB ATM in Manchester

Security guards and janitors were tied up as thieves attempted to rob a National Commercial Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Manchester early this morning.

The incident happened at the Reliance Centre on Manchester Road in Mandeville.

It is reported that about 2 a.m. several men armed with guns converged at the building and tied up security guards and janitors.

One of the guards was beaten by the criminals.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

The police said while the thieves were able to damage the machine they failed to get cash from it.

This was a second time criminals, in the past three weeks, attempted to rob the location.

According to crime officer for Manchester Dennis Simpson, security guards at the mall were attacked by armed men recently.

He said a struggle ensued and the firearm of one of the criminals was discharged in the process.

No one was hurt.

Simpson said there will be increased patrols in the area even as the police seek to apprehend perpetrators.

"Any assistance we can get from security companies that monitor these ATMs as it relates to coverage, periodical visits and so on we will appreciate," he said.

- Tamara Bailey

