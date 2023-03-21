Growth & Jobs | Marketing companies forge ground-breaking partnership

ADTELLIGENT LIMITED, a leading digital marketing agency based in Jamaica, and Partn&rs Ltd, a renowned digital marketing firm located in Peru, have announced a joint partnership to sell their services in their respective markets. The CEOs, Craig Powe of Adtelligent and Alejandro Agois of Partn&rs, made the announcement on February 9 in Peru. The venture is expected to immediately double their service capacity, as well as their presence in the markets. Both locations are to serve as satellite offices for their respective companies, and provide the full range of Adtelligent and Partn&rs product services.

The partnership is to be launched with a conference in May under the theme, ‘Keys to LATAM: Unlocking the potential of Latin America’. Industry experts from across Latin America are to host a summit to provide information and guidance for customers on: identifying an exportable product, branding, reaching customers, logistics, shipping and inventory management, grants and financing.

The conference initiative which will allow private sector companies the opportunity to explore the LatAm market has been endorsed by president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica Metry Seaga, who remarked, “This is exactly what our members need. The LatAm market is hard to enter, and I would also love to find out how I can have partners representing my company and how we can work together on this conference.”

Powe noted in a release, “With the help of Partn&rs’ LatAm branding expertise and Adtelligent’s English-speaking diaspora focused marketing skills, we will be able to provide cutting-edge branding services for Jamaica. Partn&rs has routinely delivered rebranding services for companies in excess of US$1 billion in revenue, as the Peruvian market is much larger in scale than Jamaica. In addition, this partnership strengthens Adtelligent’s ability to support their Spanish-speaking clients by providing back office support for their endeavours. By leveraging our joint understanding of the region, Adtelligent and Partn&rs can offer a stronger and more comprehensive marketing service to regional buyers. Additionally, we can provide an attractive one-stop-shop solution for large foreign corporations looking to enter that market,” he added.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Partn&rs Ltd to offer our clients an even wider range of services,” said Powe. “With their expertise in branding and our experience in laser targeted digital ads, we can provide our clients with a complete package and take their brands to the next level,” he said.

Partn&rs’ Alejandro Agois noted, “Our partnership with Adtelligent Limited will allow us to expand our reach into the Jamaican and Caribbean market and offer clients branding services to help them to level up their brand identity so they really stand out among their competitors. We’ve been going through the client list and working on pitches and can’t wait to integrate into this market.” The two companies will share insight on unlocking the potential of the Latin American market, highlighting the benefits such as increased trade opportunities with larger economies, boosting economic growth, and promoting tourism, among other advantages.