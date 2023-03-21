Man charged over robbery of KipRich’s apartment

The police have charged a man in connection with the robbery of the apartment of dancehall artiste KipRich in Portmore, St Catherine.

Kemar Jones, 21, of 11 Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, was charged on Monday with house breaking and larceny.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

It is being alleged that about 10:45 a.m. on March 11, Jones broke into the dwelling and stole several items including a Rolex watch valued at US$15,000, a gold chain valued at US$12,000 and sunglasses valued at US$450 along with US$15,000 and $300 Canadian in cash.

The accused was subsequently held after some of the stolen items were recovered in downtown Kingston.

- Rasbert Turner

