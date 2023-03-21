Probation for Portmore labourers who spent $1.7M mistakenly sent to account

The two Portmore residents who spent $1.7 million mistakenly sent to their account from a financial institution today pleaded guilty in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Labourers 21-year-old Letina Amberslie and 24-year-old Dean Broderick, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit larceny and simple larceny, were each given a one-year probation.

They made restitution to representatives of Readi Cash Finance.

Parish Judge Natalie Creary-Dixon said that despite the repayment, their actions were motivated by greed and dishonesty and they should have known better given their ages.

Attorney-at-Law Camesha Harrison, in her submission, told the court that her client have learned from their mistakes and are remorseful.

The court imposed a one-year probation.

The court heard that on October 5, 2022, the duo inadvertently received the money in their account from the company.

Having received the money, they used the funds and failed to contact the loan company.

The matter came to light after they were contacted by the company that they wrongfully received the $1.7 million.

After the mistake was revealed, the police were contacted and both persons were taken in custody.

They were subsequently charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and simple larceny.

- Rasbert Turner

