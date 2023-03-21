Red Stripe warns public about scam

Red Stripe is warning the public about a scam offering money to persons to participate in a promotion.

The brewery company says unscrupulous persons are circulating a fraudulent link labelled “Red Stripe 105th Anniversary Promotion Subsidy”.

It says this activity is a hoax and is not connected to the Red Stripe brand.

The company underscores that this unauthorised use of Red Stripe's trade name and trademarks is contrary to the law.

Any person/persons engaged in this practise should immediately cease and desist the posting, sharing and broadcasting and re-posting, re-sharing and rebroadcasting of this website link.

