Slickianna murder accused denied bail

Rushawn Patterson, the man accused of last October's murder of social media influencer Aneka 'Slickianna' Townsend, was denied bail when he appeared before the St James Circuit Court today.

Presiding High Court Justice Andrea Thomas made the ruling not to grant bail to Patterson despite an application by his attorney, Dionne Meyler-Barrett, who argued that her client needed medical attention and that the prosecution's evidence against him was circumstantial.

Meyler-Barrett had also indicated that Patterson's safety would be compromised while in remand and that he would not be a flight risk.

But, in explaining her refusal to grant bail, Thomas pointed to the prosecution's allegations in which Patterson had reportedly given conflicting information to the police regarding his knowledge of Townsend's whereabouts prior to her body being found floating in the sea in Reading, St James on October 21, 2022.

The prosecution also stated that Patterson is currently before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for an unrelated case of assault against another woman, stemming from an alleged incident in 2018 and that he has been remanded in relation to that charge.

“The allegations of the Crown are serious enough and sufficient enough to form the view that, if granted bail, the accused man will not return. At this time, bail is denied,” said Thomas.

The matter is set for mention September 21.

Today's bail hearing was the third appointed date for Patterson, following two previously scheduled hearings on December 15, 2022 and on March 9 this year.

Patterson was arrested in relation to Townsend's murder on November 2 last year and was formally charged on November 11.

- Christopher Thomas

