St Ann man charged after gun allegedly found under pillow

The police in St Ann have charged a man after an illegal gun was allegedly found under a pillow on his bed.

Thirty-four-year old Alrick Francis of Perry Hill, St Catherine and Faiths Pen, Moneague, St Ann has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The seizure was made in the Faiths Pen community on Sunday, March 19.

Reports from the St Ann's Bay police are that about midday, lawmen conducted an operation in the area when Francis' house was searched.

According to the police, a nine millimetre pistol affixed with a magazine contacting eight 9mm rounds was found under the pillow on a bed he was lying on.

The firearm and ammunition were secured and Francis was arrested and subsequently charged for the seizure.

His court date is being finalised.

