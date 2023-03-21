Student atop building at The Queen’s School

Officials at The Queen's School as well as firefighters are now seeking to get a student to come down from the roof of a classroom building.

The standoff has affected classes at the all-female St Andrew-based institution, which is located on Central Avenue.

The student has reportedly been atop the roof for hours.

Spokesman for the Jamaica Fire Brigade Emeleo Ebanks says there are no further details at this time.

More details to come.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.