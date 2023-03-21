Targeting mechanism for PATH to be reviewed - Clarke

The Government is to review the targeting mechanism for the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) to make it more accessible to needy Jamaicans.

This was disclosed by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke as he closed the Budget Debate in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

In his presentation, Clarke acknowledged that the Opposition's observation that PATH's targeting is not adequate as some needy persons often do not meet the criteria for benefitting from the programme.

Clarke said the targeting mechanism is to be revised to ensure beneficiaries are better selected.

Information from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security indicates that the government's flagship social assistance programme currently provides cash grants to approximately 350,000 beneficiaries.

Demographic and other socio-economic data are collected on individual family members and the information entered into the Beneficiary Identification System (BIS).

The BIS applies a Proxy Means Test to derive the family's score.

Families that have attained a score which is at or below the cut-off point established for the Programme are provisionally selected to participate.

Final selection is subject to verification of the information provided during the application interview process.

Benefits are delivered to families for a period of four years, after which they are required to re-apply and be reassessed for continued eligibility.

