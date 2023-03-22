Bail application again delayed for UWI student accused of torturing ex-girlfriend

The bail application for Matthew Hyde, the 20-year-old student who is accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend in his dorm room at the University of the West Indies, was again delayed today in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The matter could not proceed as the court was told that his attorney Peter Champagne KC was absent because he was involved in another case in a different court.

Hyde was further remanded and the bail application was scheduled for March 27.

Hyde is charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, use of malicious communication, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.

The student was charged after he reportedly held his ex-girlfriend captive for three days in his room at the George Alleyne Hall, during which she was allegedly tortured with a clothing iron and other implements.

She was discovered sometime after 10 p.m. on February 9.

Police investigators have suggested that the victim was accused by Hyde of infidelity on the day before he locked her away in his room.

- Ainsworth Morris

