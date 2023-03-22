BCIC makes changes to its senior management team

British Caribbean Insurance Company Limited (BCIC) has promoted Garth Rowe, formerly general manager – finance, to the newly created role of chief strategy officer effective March 13.

Rowe is a highly accomplished financial executive with over three decades of experience in corporate finance and accounting. He has served as the general manager – finance, at BCIC since 1995.

Throughout his career, Rowe has demonstrated a keen understanding of and an unwavering commitment to sound financial practices. He is a results-driven leader who has consistently delivered strong financial performance and created value for stakeholders. He now brings a combination of formidable analytical skills and his deep knowledge of the industry to his new role.

Rowe will focus on building models for reinsurance and investment scenarios that help the business make better decisions and increase profitability. He will also be responsible for creating high-level analysis which will ensure resources are injected into the most profitable lines of business, products, and markets.

Managing Director Peter Levy said, “Garth has an impeccable track record in the general insurance industry. He’s an intuitive strategic thinker and an expert in corporate finance and accounting. We are confident that with him at the helm of our strategy we will continue to grow and exceed market expectations.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

BCIC has also appointed Janet Collings as its new chief financial officer. She carries with her a reputation for commitment to financial best practice.

Collings, a chartered accountant with over 30 years of experience, 15 years at the executive level, has demonstrated strengths in strategic planning, budgeting and the handling of multimillion-dollar investments.

She will apply her expertise in developing strategies to enhance controls, systems, policies and procedures which has resulted in leveraging increased efficiency for the finance units which she has led. She will play a critical role in transforming BCIC’s business processes to ensure alignment with the ever-changing accounting standards and regulatory guidelines.

Levy said, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of this well-rounded and experienced leader. The breadth and depth of Janet’s expertise aligns perfectly with BCIC’s strategy and will be a key asset as we continue our sustainable, profitable growth.”