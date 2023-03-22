Charge electronic devices on hard surfaces, urges fire brigade

Jamaicans are being encouraged to put electronic devices on a hard surface when charging, away from combustible materials, to prevent unintended fires.

The advice was given by Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Stewart Beckford, in a recent interview with JIS News.

“If you have to charge your cell phone, your tablets or any one of these devices, put it on a hard surface – something that will not easily ignite if there is a fire,” Beckford said.

He advised that in the event of a fire resulting from the device being overcharged, “the chances of that [fire] getting to combustible material and then involving the entire house are significantly reduced”.

Beckford pointed out that electronic devices should not be placed on the bed or sofa when being charged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He further emphasised that persons should desist from charging their cell phones while in bed.

“Don't put it in your bed. You should never fall asleep with your cell phone charging in your bed; that is a recipe for disaster,” he stressed.

The commissioner pointed to a recent incident at an institution where a student left a tablet charging on the bed, which resulted in a fire.

Beckford also used the opportunity to encourage the proper disposal of e-waste, which is electronic products that are unwanted, not working, and nearing or at the end of their useful life.

“We need to find out where to package these and get them to a safe place so that they can be disposed of,” he said, adding that the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has a plan in place to treat with the disposal of e-waste.

“Don't throw them in the regular garbage, because if you put them in… the garbage collectors will come and pick the garbage up [and] put it in the truck. It is compacted [and] likely to cause a fire,” he added, noting that if it goes on the dump the same may happen.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.