Man freed of murder in St Catherine

St Catherine resident Michael Harris, who was charged with murder following a dying declaration by the victim, was freed in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Wednesday.

When the matter came up for trial, attorneys Earl Hamilton and John Hamilton submitted that the Crown could not establish a prima facie case against their client.

It was revealed that the main witness to the victim Orane Archer's last words was not present despite warrants being issued for him to appear.

Justice Bertram Morrison upheld the submission and told Harris he was free.

It was alleged that about 2 a.m. on December 20, 2015 Archer was found in Troja, St Catherine, lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A witness had reportedly stated that Archer said Harris had stabbed him.

Archer then died from the injuries he received.

The witness reported the matter to the police.

Harris was taken into police custody on suspicion of murder and later charged.

He made numerous court appearances and maintained his innocence throughout.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.