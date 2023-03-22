Public sector dental assistants protest over salary delays

Disgruntled public sector dental assistants this morning protested outside the Ministry of Finance in Kingston over delays in salary payments.

They stated that despite inking the government's new compensation deal last month, the increase is yet to be reflected in their salaries.

"From February 10, the [finance] minister had promised to pay us on payday March 2023 and now we are being told that they do not know when we are getting paid," charged Vivett Smith-Parchment, president of the Jamaica Dental Assistant Association.

"There are four regions and they are all telling us they have not gotten any directive to give us our money. But we need our money now!" she continued.

The police came to the scene to monitor the protest.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Corey Robinson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.