Some Naseberry Villa, St Catherine residents get land titles

Some 20 residents of the Naseberry Villa community in St Catherine were today presented with titles for lands they occupy

"I am feeling very accomplished now that I have received my title," said Rosalie Ellis.

"The feeling now is one where I will be doing more to settle myself."

For Howard Delevante and Edris Gordon, it was a meaningful part of their development plan.

"When I started to build and realised that there was no title, I felt discouraged and stopped. But, now I am given the authority to complete my dream house," Delevante said.

His view was echoed by his common-law wife Gordon.

"We started our project [building] about three years now, but with title in hand the sky is the limit," Gordon said.

Meanwhile, several residents complained that they are living on lots that are in need of regularisation.

"I am glad for those who have titles, however, some of us got lot number, which is on paper, but doesn't exist in the system and we feel like squatters," Denise Robinson-Paris said.

The Member of Parliament for West Central St Catherine Dr Christopher Tufton asked the Housing Agency of Jamaica to commission a census in the Naseberry Villa community to proper map the area.

There are over 300 lots in the community of which 120 have titles.

- Rasbert Turner

