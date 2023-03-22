VTDI, NCTVET workers again restive, stage sit-in

Workers at the Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI) and the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) are again restive.

The disgruntled employees staged a sit-in on Tuesday and the protest action continued today.

The National Workers Union (NWU) had accused the HEART/NSTA Trust and the Ministry of Education of breaching the Labour Relations Code.

In that regard, the union issued a notice of “renewed unrest” by the employees.

In a letter to Dr Taneisha Ingleton, managing director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, the union gave the state agency and the education ministry until midnight on March 20 to give a clear indication as to when the concerns of the workers will be addressed through dialogue with their unions.

NWU Island Supervisor Khurt Fletcher, who penned the March 16 letter, warned that failure to consult with “all parties involved” would cause the union to instruct employees to immediately withdraw labour, notice of which was previously given on December 1, 2022.

However, a reliable source told The Gleaner that Ingleton has informed workers at the VTDI and NCTVET that she will be meeting with the unions on Friday to discuss concerns raised by the staff.

Workers at the training agency have been offered jobs at the education ministry beginning April 1, but to date HEART/NSTA Trust has not addressed concerns regarding their tenure and whether a redundancy exercise will be carried out.

