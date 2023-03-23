16-y-o boy charged with murder

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an October 2022 attack that left a man dead and a teenage girl injured.

The teen was charged on Tuesday with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of ammunition and house break-in with intent.

He was charged in the presence of his attorney while in custody at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre.

The incident happened on October 24, 2022, on 7th Street in Kingston 13.

The police report that about 2:30 p.m., armed men kicked open the door to a house and shot and killed 21-year-old Shamar Muir and assaulted a teenage girl who was also at the premises.

The police were summoned and an investigation launched.

Following an intensive probe, the teen was charged.

Lawmen continue to search for the other perpetrators involved in the incident.

