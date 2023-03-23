Alleged Portland robber accused of lying to the police charged

A Portland man accused of lying to the police that he was robbed by cops has been charged with creating public mischief.

He is 31-year-old Joel Reid, a construction worker of Snow Hill district in the parish.

The police report that about 3:10 a.m. on March 8, Reid reported that he was robbed of a rented Toyota Axio motor car by men posing as cops.

Two days later, Reid and two other men were arrested by the police following a robbery in Snow Hill.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another man.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

All four were charged by the police in connection with a series of robberies committed over a week in east Portland.

While in custody, Reid allegedly confessed to lying to the police about him being robbed on March 8.

He was subsequently charged with creating public mischief.

His court date is being finalised.

- Gareth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.