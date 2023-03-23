Clansman-One Don gangster who urinated in courtroom found guilty

Ted Prince, the Clansman-One Don gangster who shockingly urinated in the Home Circuit Court, was this morning found guilty of contempt of court.

He is to be sentenced on April 14.

Prince is one of 15 gang members convicted recently under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisation) Act.

Among the convicts is Andre 'Blackman Bryan' who was found guilty for the leadership of a criminal organisation.

Prince, one of the gang's foot soldiers, was seen on a video link monitor peeing in a corner of the court during the trial.

Before the shocking development, Chief Justice Sykes was alerted that Prince wanted to speak, but shortly after, Prince was seen jumping over the bench and going into the corner to relieve himself.

Police personnel then told the judge that Prince wanted to use the bathroom and the trial was adjourned.

Prince, while being escorted from the courtroom, was overheard saying, "If me wah come inna [news]paper mi nuh care. [Urinate] inna dat, me nuh care."

The Gleaner was told that Prince had repeatedly asked the police officers to seek permission for him to use the bathroom, but was told to wait as the trial would break soon.

- Ainsworth Morris

